While the pandemic remains with us, we can look back on 2021 as a year when life began to look and feel more like normal following the shutdowns and disruptions of 2020.
That was the case, also, for the 4-H program, which helps thousands of children and young people across Nebraska and Kansas develop the skills, attitudes and self-confidence to serve their communities and maybe even change the world.
County and state fairs, workshops, club meetings, progress shows and other events related to 4-H returned to the calendar last year in their usual or slightly modified formats. Participants had a chance to learn, spend time with their friends, and demonstrate their talents in front of the community. They also had opportunities to “give back” and “pay it forward” through community service of many kinds.
Continuing a proud tradition that dates back to 1953, the Hastings Tribune honors some of the best and brightest of our region’s 4-H’ers, recognizing nominees for the the title of Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er.
Alanna Fangmeier of Thayer County has been selected as the 2021 award winner.
Fangmeier, 18, is a 2021 graduate of Thayer Central High School and now is a freshman studying agribusiness at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. Her parents are Todd and Crystal Fangmeier.
As Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er, Fangmeier will receive a $300 cash award from the newspaper along with an engraved plaque commemorating the honor. Her name also will be added to the permanent plaque that is updated each year and will be on display for most of 2022 at the Nebraska Extension office in Hebron.
First runner-up for Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er is Noah Pagel, an Adams County 4-H’er who is a junior at Grand Island Senior High School. His parents are Jason and Geri Pagel of Grand Island.
Second runner-up is Jacey Smidt of rural Minden, a 2021 graduate of Axtell High School who, like Fangmeier, now is studying at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
Both Pagel and Smidt will receive a $100 cash award and a commemorative plaque.
Honorable Mention nominees are Rachel Brhel of Clay County; Alexi Henery of Kearney County; Sadie Rempel and Emily Watts of Nuckolls County; TyLynn Blank of Smith County, Kansas; and Libby Macklin of Webster County.
The Tribland 4-H Awards Program is open to youths from the 10 principal counties in the Tribune’s coverage area: Adams, Webster, Clay, Nuckolls, Kearney, Franklin, Fillmore and Thayer in Nebraska and Smith and Jewell in Kansas. Each county is allowed to nominate up to two 4-H’ers, regardless of gender, for the top award by methods of their own devising.
Yes, the pandemic remains part of our lives — a burden to bear and a challenge to be managed. But in the midst of another long winter that has sidelined many of us with COVID-19, influenza and other maladies, may we find encouragement in the good work our young people continue to do in 4-H and so many other pursuits — not just in the summertime, but all year long. Their energy, their enthusiasm, and their perseverance are nothing short of heartwarming.
Congratulations to all.
