Equipment is moved into place outside the New Life at Calvary Church Friday in Cleveland after storms damaged the 143-year-old church late Aug. 24.

 Sue Ogrocki/AP

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed five people, while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said.

The National Weather Service on Friday said an EF-2 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 125 mph struck Lansing, the state capital, killing one person Thursday night and injuring three others.

