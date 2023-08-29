As regular readers and players at Bridge Base Online tables that include robots will know, the robots in particular make some opening leads that look weird to our eyes.
However, occasionally one produces an interesting declarer-play or defense problem.
In today's deal, South is in three no-trump. How should he plan the play after West leads the spade 10? What would have happened if West had instead led the heart seven or heart jack or club six? How would four spades have fared?
West's two-no-trump intervention showed at least 5-5 in hearts and clubs, the unbid suits. After that, North-South struggled into three no-trump.
A careless declarer won with the spade jack and played four rounds of diamonds. An accurate heart shift by East left South unable to cash his third spade winner.
When West discards at trick two, South should unblock the spade ace and duck a diamond, giving East his winner early (usually the right play). Now declarer can win the heart shift with his ace, cash the spade king and run the rest of the diamonds. He retains communication between his two hands.
Note that the heart seven opening lead results in down two. The heart jack blocks the suit and allows South to escape for down one. The club six leads to down one if declarer guesses the clubs correctly at trick one.
Finally, the toughest question: Four spades can be made unless West leads a trump!
