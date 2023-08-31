Genetic Testing Babies
Courtney Chase, a nurse at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, listens to 4-year-old Brynn Schulte’s heart before the girl gets an infusion of medication to treat a rare genetic bleeding disorder Aug. 3 in Cincinnati.

 Laura Ungar/AP

CINCINNATI — Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.

No one knew what was wrong until a test that looked at her full genetic blueprint found a rare bleeding disorder called factor XIII deficiency — an early diagnosis that saved her life.

