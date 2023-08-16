CONCORD, N.H. — A mother drowned trying to rescue her 10-year-old son as he was pulled by the current at a popular waterfall, New Hampshire authorities said. An older son who jumped in to help became lodged in boulders and was rescued by his father, a Massachusetts police officer.

Melissa Bagley, 44, was part of a family of six from Lynn, Massachusetts, visiting Franconia Falls in the White Mountain National Forest along with a friend Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The falls are several miles off the scenic Kancamagus Highway.

