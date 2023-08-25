Football fans can finally rejoice now that the season is officially upon us. The prep season had its first full week of games; college football kicked off this past weekend; and, we are only 10 days from the first NFL game of the season.
If you recall from one of my previous columns, I’m a bit of a fantasy football nerd. And with the NFL regular season finally starting next week, this will be the last weekend for fantasy leagues to have their draft — if you haven’t already done so, get on it!
This year, I’m playing in a new league, one my former roommate invited me to be a part of. It’s a dynasty league, which basically means I keep my team for the foreseeable future — adding only rookies each year — but I had never participated in a league like that, so I was excited.
My old roommate is a Spanish teacher in town, and I wanted to express my excitement for the league in a manner that he’d appreciate: En español.
I had read a few articles about people using ChatGPT to learn a new language. From most of what I’ve seen, the Open AI program excels mostly in English and Spanish, but many have reported it’s more than equipped to translate popular languages — such as German, French, Russian, Italian. For the record, people have been posting that ChatGPT 4 is more accurate than the free version of ChatGPT 3.5 — which makes sense knowing that version 4 can actively search the internet.
Now, when it comes to Spanish, much of my vocabulary stems from elementary and middle school, when it was part of our normal curriculum, but that was pretty much limited to foods and colors at this point. Then, I picked some up from my roommate; he even gave some friends and me quizzes when we were planning a trip to Mexico — which ultimately got shot down once the pandemic hit.
Nonetheless, I figured I would give the AI model the chance to help me expand my vocabulary. I prompted ChatGPT to give me a series of lessons to help me converse about fantasy football in Spanish. GPT issued a series of four lessons: fantasy football terms, phrases, discussing player performances, and talking about strategies.
At first Chat simply typed out the terms, allowing me to see them, but I obviously wanted to be able to speak pronounce the terms properly, so I asked it to include the phonetic spelling of the translated terms. It produced the following:
Fantasy Football — “Fútbol Fantasía” (FOOT-bol fahn-TAH-see-ah)
Team — “Equipo” (eh-KEE-poh)
Player — “Jugador” (hoo-GAH-dor)
Points — “Puntos” (POON-tohs)
Draft — “Selección” or “Draft” (seh-lek-SYON) or (drahft)
Lineup — “Alineación” (ah-lee-nah-SYON)
It then gave me phrases to learn, such as, “I need to make some changes to my lineup,” and “Streaming quarterbacks is a good strategy.”
I was impressed with how easily ChatGPT presented the information, and it was fun to read and learn. In order to check the accuracy of what GPT was telling me, I copied and pasted the text into Google translate, and it gave me the exact phrase in English I was intending to present.
After going through the lessons, I asked Chat to give me a short quiz over the concepts we had covered. I don’t mean to brag, but I answered 8-of-10 correctly, with one of the mistakes being a silly spelling error.
Based on your quiz answers, I would say you’ve earned around an 8 out of 10. You’re doing a great job! Your understanding of the fantasy football phrases and concepts in Spanish is quite solid. Keep practicing and learning, and your conversational skills will continue to improve. If you have more questions or want to continue practicing, feel free to ask!
That gave me enough confidence to try conversing with ChatGPT using only Spanish. I typed into the box: “Necesito que mis receptores abiertos den un paso adelante. Estoy buscando selecciones sorpresa. ?Como los identifico?” That translates to, “I need my wide receivers to step up. I’m looking for surprise picks. How do I identify them?”
GPT gave me a full paragraph and eight tips on how to identify surprise picks among wide receivers. Now, I had to put a lot of it into Google Translate — guess I swam into the deep end a little too soon — but Chat was fully in fantasy football mode while responding in Spanish. It told me to look at historical performance, team changes, opportunities, team offensive scheme, etc.
When I finally reached out to my former roommate with a text, I asked him who he was taking in the rookie draft — or the, draft de novatos (insert smiling sunglasses emoji here). He laughed and responded in Spanish, which I then pasted into ChatGPT.
Guess the AI and I will have to have more conversations in Spanish before I try conversing with him in person.
