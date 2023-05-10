Peanut Allergy Patch
This Feb. 20, 2015 photo shows an arrangement of peanuts in New York.

 Patrick Sison/AP

WASHINGTON — An experimental skin patch is showing promise to treat toddlers who are highly allergic to peanuts — training their bodies to handle an accidental bite.

Peanut allergy is one of the most common and dangerous food allergies. Parents of allergic tots are constantly on guard against exposures that can turn birthday parties and play dates into emergency room visits.

