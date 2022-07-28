David M. Shribman

David M. Shribman

OGUNQUIT, Maine — The view from here is summertime lovely, the sunshine shimmery, the sky the sort of nautical blue you never see even a quarter-mile from the shore.

A solitary sailboat, bouncing on flukey breezes, creases the ocean. It is July, the month of our national holiday, and much of the nation is on holiday.

0
0
0
0
0