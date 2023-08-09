Hawaii-Fires

Smoke fills the air from wildfires at Lahaina harbor on Aug. 8 in Hawaii.

 Brantin Stevens via AP

KAHULUI, Hawaii — A wildfire tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island of Maui in total darkness Wednesday, reducing much of a historic town to ash and forcing people to jump into the ocean to flee the flames. At least six people died and dozens were wounded.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke said the flames “wiped out communities,” and urged travelers to stay away.

