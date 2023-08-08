APTOPIX Mexico Hummingbird Clinic
Catia Lattouf poses for a photo with hummingbirds in her care in her apartment that she has turned into a makeshift clinic for the tiny birds in Mexico City, Aug. 7.

 Fernando Llano/AP

MEXICO CITY — Gently holding a baby hummingbird between her hands, Catia Lattouf says, "Hello, cute little guy. Are you very hungry?" It's the newest patient at her apartment in a toney section of Mexico City where she has nursed hundreds of the tiny birds back to health over the past decade.

Under Lattouf's caress, the bird relaxes little by little, allowing her to evaluate it. A young man who rescued it after it fell from a nest onto his patio watched attentively.

