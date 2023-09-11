Bills Jets Football
Buy Now

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Monday in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Adam Hunger/AP

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers’ debut with the New York Jets lasted just four snaps.

And now the four-time MVP and a shell-shocked fanbase will have to see how long he might be sidelined.

0
0
0
0
0