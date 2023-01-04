The Nebraska Legislature began its new session Wednesday with several new members, a new incoming Republican governor and nearly $1 billion in cash. But it faces some of the same perpetual issues over the next five months, including a likely fight over proposed abortion restrictions and what to do with that surplus money. The officially nonpartisan Legislature is made up of 32 senators registered as Republicans and 17 registered as Democrats. That split looms large over the issue of possible abortion ban, which failed last year and needs 33 votes to overcome a filibuster. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will be sworn in Thursday. He says his priorities include cutting taxes and changing Nebraska's school funding formula to a per-student basis.

