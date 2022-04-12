The Adams Central baseball team has proven throughout this season that it can score in a hurry. In the Patriots' five victories this year, they've averaged 12 runs per game.

The latest offensive explosion occurred Tuesday at Duncan Field, where Adams Central overcame an early deficit to record a 12-4 rout of Seward.

""

Seward.....310  000  —

Adams Central.....005  214 —

2B — S, Drew Covalt, Parker Hammond; AC, Jaxen Gangwish

3B — S, Reggie Sukup, Finn Hochstein; AC, Isaac Meyer.

HR — AC, Gangwish.

Tags

