The Adams Central baseball team has proven throughout this season that it can score in a hurry. In the Patriots' five victories this year, they've averaged 12 runs per game.
The latest offensive explosion occurred Tuesday at Duncan Field, where Adams Central overcame an early deficit to record a 12-4 rout of Seward.
Seward.....310 000 —
Adams Central.....005 214 —
2B — S, Drew Covalt, Parker Hammond; AC, Jaxen Gangwish
3B — S, Reggie Sukup, Finn Hochstein; AC, Isaac Meyer.
HR — AC, Gangwish.
