In the sports spring season in Nebraska, the weather changes not on a day-to-day basis but minute-by-minute. On Monday, gusty north winds played a factor for anyone playing on the diamond, golf course, the track and even on the tennis courts.
For Adams Central, Tuesday’s weather was a picture-perfect type of day. Barely a cloud in the sky, temperature around 60 degrees and the wind finally went away. The Patriots found the perfect time to take care of Holdrege Tuesday afternoon at the Patriot Tennis Complex 7-2.
The doubles competition was dominated by the Patriots, taking two out of three matches from the Dusters. AC’s No.1 doubles team of Brianna Stroh and Elli Marker led the Patriots. Those two were able to defeat the Dusters’ Avery Michalski and Jenessa Landin 8-3. Both Stroh and Marker have shown a level of play which time and time again impresses head coach Ed Sughroue.
“It was a really good dual win. I was impressed with our No.1 doubles team (Stroh and Marker). They have really improved,” he said. “They are gaining confidence, their skills are getting better, and their knowledge of their positioning is growing. Their knowledge of the game is growing and they are fun to watch.”
Stroh and Marker have improved, but the entire team has also made positive strides, according to Sughroue.
“We have really improved throughout the year and anytime you can get a dual win against Holdrege is a good win. Obviously we would like to win all of our matches but we will take it,” he said. “I’m proud of the way we played. Even going down the list with the matches that we did not win. We won a lot of the points and a lot of those went to ‘deuce’.”
The Dusters’ No. 2 doubles team in Sara Nelson and Jenna Gustafson defeated AC’s Emmery Huyser and Gracie Weichman 8-6 in a back-and-forth match in which the Dusters’ were able to win the final two matches going into a “deuce” situation. The Patriots’ No. 3 doubles team in Merci Hood and Claire Kiolbasa defeated the Dusters’ Grace Maloley and Hope Anderson 8-6.
In the singles competition, the Patriots were looking to defend home court. AC would end up taking 5 out of 6 singles competitions. Hood, the Patriots No. 1 singles player, had no trouble getting past the Dusters’ Grace Maloley 8-1 in her match. Holdrege’s No. 2 Jenessa Landin was able to get the Dusters lone singles win as she was able to defeat AC’s Huyser 8-4.
The next four Patriots were able to put away their opponents without many problems. Stroh was able to defeat the Dusters’ Avery Michalski 8-5. Weichman defeated the Dusters’ Sara Nelson 8-1. Claire Kiolbasa was able to take down her opponent in Hope Anderson 8-2, and Maddie McDaniel was able to take care of Jenna Gustafson 8-3.
On Thursday, the Patriots head to Kearney for the Kearney Catholic Invitational. Getting down to crunch time coach Sughroue knows that winning matches helps a team or players get seeded for the state tournament and beating teams you’re supposed to beat will help his team’s chances.
“It starts getting important. Everyone wants their teams seeded down at state, so, for sure you want to beat the teams that you should beat and hopefully maybe we can surprise somebody and so, it is an important invite. There will be a lot of good competition and so we will see where we are at,” he said. “I think if we play well, you know, I think Merci (Hood) will be seeded high. If we play well, we have a chance that our No. 1 and 2 doubles teams’ can be well enough to get seeded down at state. That will be a good indicator of where we are at.”
