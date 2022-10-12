Voters in all Adams County public school districts have choices to make in the Nov. 8 general election when it comes to school board representation.
In addition to the Hastings Public School District, where eight candidates are seeking four seats, Adams Central has four candidates for three seats, Kenesaw has five candidates for three seats, and Silver Lake has five candidates for four seats.
In the Adams Central district, incumbents David Johnson, Tim O’Dey and Greg Mucklow are seeking re-election and Derek Uhrmacher is seeking election to his first term of office.
The Adams Central Board of Education has six members. Continuing members not up for re-election this year are Chad Trausch, Chris Wahlmeier and Janice Niemeyer.
In the Kenesaw district, incumbent Troy Legg is seeking a new term of office and Tonya Hansen, Katheryn Schneider, Nathan Haahr and Brett Kleier are seeking first terms.
In addition to the seat currently occupied by Legg, the district has two vacancies to fill. Cindy Olsen and Shawn Gallagher are not seeking re-election.
Kenesaw has a six-member board of education. Continuing board members not up for election in 2022 are Marlin Kimle, Kay Sidders and Shandra Uden.
In the Silver Lake district, incumbents Alan Bonifas, Leon Lutkemeier, Dennis Timm and Brian Karr are seeking re-election and Eric Parr is seeking his first term of office.
Silver Lake has a nine-member school board. Continuing board members not up for election in 2022 are Todd Bartels, Allen Ehrman, Shaun Fisher, Brant Karr and Daren Niemeyer.
