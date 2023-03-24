Transgender Health Nebraska
Buy Now

A group of around 200 people who turned out for a rally inside the Nebraska State Capitol hold up signs in support of the transgender community Friday in Lincoln. The rally was held to protest the advancement of a bill Thursday that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, as well as a bill that would criminalize allowing minors to attend drag shows.

 Margery Beck/AP

LINCOLN — Now that a Nebraska bill to ban gender-affirming treatments for minors has cleared its first and toughest hurdle, parents and children likely to be affected by the measure are preparing for a legal fight, the American Civil Liberties Union said Friday.

“It’s discriminatory on the basis of sex,” said Jane Seu, policy counsel with the Nebraska ACLU. “It also violates the free speech rights of doctors.”

0
0
0
0
0