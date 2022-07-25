Even though it may seem too early to believe, Back to School days for Tribland students now lie around the corner. Here’s a listing of first days of classes for public and parochial schools around the region.
Hastings Public Schools, Aug. 16-17
Adams Central Public Schools, Aug. 16
Hastings Catholic Schools (St. Cecilia, St. Michael’s), Aug. 16
Zion Classical Academy, Aug. 16
Christ Lutheran School (Prosser/Juniata), XXXXXX
Kenesaw Public School, Aug. 11
Silver Lake Public Schools, Aug. 12
Doniphan-Trumbull Public School, Aug. 11
Minden Public Schools, Aug. 11
Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools, Aug. 16
Franklin Public Schools, Aug. 11
Alma Public Schools, Aug. 11
Red Cloud Public Schools, Aug. 17
Blue Hill Community Schools, Aug. 10
Sandy Creek Public Schools, Aug. 16
Lawrence-Nelson Public Schools, Aug. 16
Giltner Public School, Aug. 11
Harvard Public School, Aug. 18
Sutton Community Schools, Aug. 16
Sutton Christian School, Aug. 17
Fillmore Central Public Schools, Aug. 11
Exeter-Milligan Public Schools, Aug. 16
Shickley Public School, Aug. 10
Bruning-Davenport Unified Schools, Aug. 16
Thayer Central Public Schools, Aug. 16
Deshler Public School, Aug. 18
Deshler Lutheran School, Aug. 19
Superior Public Schools, Aug. 11
Smith Center USD No. 237, Aug. 24
Rock Hills USD No. 107, Aug. 17
