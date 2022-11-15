Last year was an exciting time for girls wrestling in the Tribland area, as the 2021-22 season marked the first year girls wrestling was a sport sanctioned by the Nebraska Scholastic Activities Association. And now, the Adams Central girls wrestling team is getting its second season started with a bang, nearly three weeks before winter sports begin.
On Tuesday, the Patriots' Kaley Waite inked her signature on her letter of intent to compete for the Hastings College women's wrestling team next year. The milestone makes Waite the first girl from Hastings to receive a scholarship to wrestle at the collegiate level.
Waite recorded five pins last season, collecting a record of 9-19 for the Patriots as she wrestled in the 120-pound weight class. In the Central Conference meet, Waite notched a 2-1 victory in the quarterfinals and a pin in the semis to advance to the championship match, where she finished runner up.
Hastings College head coach Cara Romeike was present at Waite signing at Adams Central. Romeike led the Broncos to their most successful season. In just their second year in existence, the Broncos was runner up in the conference championship — HC competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference in women's wrestling. Hastings College also had four wrestlers compete at the national tournament, with Kaydince Turner making program history by advancing to the consolation quarterfinals.
Turner and fellow national qualifier Tiana Savino are both back with the Broncos this season. HC has nine freshman, seven sophomores, and a junior on the roster for this season. Hastings College has already competed in two events this season, including a dual win over Friends University.
The high school winter season begins on Dec. 1.
