Last year was an exciting time for girls wrestling in the Tribland area, as the 2021-22 season marked the first year girls wrestling was a sport sanctioned by the Nebraska Scholastic Activities Association. And now, the Adams Central girls wrestling team is getting its second season started with a bang, nearly three weeks before winter sports begin.

On Tuesday, the Patriots' Kaley Waite inked her signature on her letter of intent to compete for the Hastings College women's wrestling team next year. The milestone makes Waite the first girl from Hastings to receive a scholarship to wrestle at the collegiate level.

