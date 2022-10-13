Patriot fans were all happy every time Lauryn Scott rotated to the front row Thursday night. But Adams Central coach Libby Lollman was happiest when the senior moved back to the serving line.
Scott’s 13 kills, five blocks and three ace serves helped the Patriots earn a key 21-25, 25-22, 25-21 Central Conference Tournament win over Seward. But it was the 15 digs that made her coach really smile.
“She is my steady one in the back row — the best passer, the best at serve receive. And even though she’s quiet, she’s my best communicator on defense,” Lollman said. “And tonight, she led our serving attack that took Seward out-of-system and ultimately, that got us the game.”
Adams Central overcame the early-game hitting and service errors that plagued the team throughout the first set and got back to the goal the Patriots set early in the season.
“We’ve prioritized the Conference tournament from day one, and we all knew getting this win was important toward our seeding on Saturday,” Lollman said. “That puts us one step closer to (our goal of) winning the conference tournament.”
The win also avenges an early-season loss to Seward, which was also something the Patriots focused on when they struggled to the first-set loss.
While AC’s leading hitter, Lauryn’s sister Megyn Scott, struggled against Seward’s big block in the first set, Lauryn kept the Patriots close with five kills and a block. But after just getting one kill in the first set, Megyn bounced back with seven kills in set two, and four in set three to finish with 12.
“It was great to see Megyn work through her frustrating first set. Seward put up a huge block on her and she got blocked a few times, but she got through it,” Lollman said. “We needed her to do that, and Rachel (Goodon) also had a great third set for us.”
Goodon had three kills and a block in the decider. Gabby Feeney had 30 assists. Megyn Scott and Irelyn Samuelson had 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
Seward threw a balanced offensive attack at the Patriots, led by Amara Siebert’s 11 kills. Sophia Turek had nine, Kelsey Miller hit seven and Kiera Lliteras added six.
“When Seward is in system, they’re really hard to stop,” Lollman said. “The game changed when we served more aggressively and got them back on their heels a bit.”
The Bluejays committed nine unforced errors in the third set, including a confusing rotation error that moved the momentum to the Patriot side of the court.
Adams Central also grabbed a 25-15, 25-13 win over Lexington in the nightcap to take a 2-0 record into Saturday’s play at Columbus Lakeview. Megyn Scott led the Patriots with 12 kills and eight digs. Lauryn Scott led the defense with 11 digs and also had four ace serves. Feeney had 13 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.