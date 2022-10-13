Patriot fans were all happy every time Lauryn Scott rotated to the front row Thursday night. But Adams Central coach Libby Lollman was happiest when the senior moved back to the serving line.

Scott’s 13 kills, five blocks and three ace serves helped the Patriots earn a key 21-25, 25-22, 25-21 Central Conference Tournament win over Seward. But it was the 15 digs that made her coach really smile.

0
0
0
0
0