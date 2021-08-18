There’s a lot for Katie Feezell to be excited about this fall.
For starters, the Adams Central girls golf coach gets to spend most afternoons and some mornings on a golf course.
But mostly, Feezell is pumped up about the 12 golfers who decided to go out this fall.
“I haven’t had a full team since I’ve been at Adams Central,” Feezell said. “I’m excited to have some new people. I have eight new golfers and four came back from last year.”
Generally, only five golfers compete at varsity invites with the four lowest scores taken. That means there’s bound to be some competition.
“Our goal was to have 12 so we can get some players some experience with some rotations,” Feezell said. “I think we can grow this program. And golf is a harder program to grow compared to other sports.”
Feezell believes the individual aspect of golf makes it attractive to those who compete in it.
“And I like to say (golf) is a fun thing to do,” Feezell said.
Sidney O’Dey proved how fun it could be during her freshman year when she qualified for the state meet. Though just a sophomore, Feezell thinks O’Dey can take more big strides in year two.
“She’s continuing to improve and I’m looking for some great things out of her this year,” Feezell said. “She played in quite a few tournaments this summer. I got to go watch her and she just kept hitting the ball better and being more successful.”
Emily Stoeger is the only senior on the team. Morgan Stoeger and Ella Lieske played last season but not on varsity.
New to the Patriots are Maggie Rostvet, Thea Whal, Brook Allen, Kerry Lang, Jersie Diecker, Hanna Kull, Cadance Svoboda, and Addison Ackles.
“I’m excited to see what the new girls are going to do at a tournament,” Feezell said.
“Our first practices have been so far, so good. Lots of improvement since day one.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 23 at D-T Invite; Aug. 26 vs Central City; Aug. 31 at Scottsbluff Invite; Sept. 2 at GICC Invite; Sept. 9 at Awarri Dunes; Sept. 14 at Hastings Invite; Sept. 17 at Minden Invite; Sept. 30 at Centura Invite; Oct. 1 at Central Conference tourney
