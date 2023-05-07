After thanking their family, friends, teachers and coaches for their years of guidance and support, graduates of Adams Central High School marched out the door and into their futures Sunday.
As several hundred supporters looked on, 68 graduating seniors walked across the stage in the junior/senior high school’s north gymnasium to receive their diplomas in an afternoon commencement ceremony.
Kylie Lancaster, delivering the salutatory address, asked her fellow graduates to reflect on their first day as high school freshmen and then compare it to their first day as seniors in August 2022.
In her own case, she said, the nervousness she felt on her first day as a ninth-grader was replaced last fall with simple determination to make the most of her final year with her best friends and get into college.
“It’s hard to believe that in a span of four years our attitudes on the first day can change so much,” Lancaster said. “This year has come to a close, and we will be in the freshman stage of our lives once again …
“Starting that new chapter of our lives will be the most exciting adventure yet.”
Like Lancaster, Zachary Fleischer, who delivered the valedictory address, took a moment to give special thanks to the teachers who saw this year’s senior class through to commencement day.
“On behalf of the entire Class of 2023, I want to express my gratitude for every member of the faculty here at Adams Central,” he said. “It would not have been possible without you all. I can say with confidence that we have some of the highest-quality teachers and staff members in the entire state, both in terms of work and of character.”
This year’s graduates are the last to have had their high school days on campus cut short by the pandemic, as in-person attendance was replaced with remote learning in March 2020 — the spring of their freshman year.
“I still have some great memories from those times, though,” Fleischer said. “All the Zoom calls where nobody would talk, the Facetimes where nobody would shut up, and the geometry quizzes that Mr. Wellensiek still complains about to this day.”
Lancaster noted some of the seniors’ many accomplishments, which included being part of football, volleyball and basketball teams that made a combined total of 12 state tournament and three state championship appearances; having among their number the first Adams Central girls wrestling state qualifier; and earning a total of 44 all-conference academic awards.
“It’s fair to say our class made an impact and a lasting impression on Adams Central,” she said.
Fleischer said he’s proud of his classmates and knows they will go far in life.
“Not even the sky’s the limit for all of us,” he said. “And I for one am incredibly excited to see what we all accomplish.”
AC Superintendent Shawn Scott paid tribute to the class of 2023 for the good work its members did day in and day out, and in all the “ordinary” facets of their high school careers.
He called the graduates “extra-ordinary.”
“They are leaders,” Scott said. “They are producers. They make us proud in everything they do.”
Scott also had a special announcement to make on Sunday, informing the audience that for the first time every graduate going on to postsecondary education will receive a $500 Jump Start Scholarship from the Adams Central Schools Foundation to apply to tuition, room and board, books or other fees in their first semester or term.
The Jump Start Scholarship program is intended to continue in future years, Scott said.
“It is one of the most exciting announcements I have been able to make to a graduating class, and I’m extremely proud to be able to do it for the first time to the Class of 2023,” he said.
Maggie Rostvet provided opening remarks at Sunday’s ceremony, and Libbi Hood gave the closing words. Both included personal words of thanks to God for bringing them and their classmates to their graduation day.
