An atmosphere of normalcy filled Adams Central’s new gymnasium as the 2021 graduating class of 73 students gathered in the flesh for commencement exercises in front of a near-capacity gathering of family members and friends Sunday afternoon.
In the absence of public health mandates that forced the cancellation or postponement of most in-person graduation exercises in 2020, this year’s ceremony looked and felt much like pre-pandemic exercises of yesteryear. Mask-less students adhering to current, less-restrictive health department recommendations were allowed to participate in concert singing, perform live instrumental band music, and process into and out of the hourlong ceremony in front of a live audience.
“We put a plan together with the health department and worked with them very closely,” Scott said. “It was nice to have graduation as normal. It went great.”
In her opening prayer, senior Elizabeth Anderson called upon her classmates to live honorably going forward.
“May we bring honor to you (God) in everything we do,” she said.
Using references to the song “Golden Palace,” from the musical “Now Hear This,” salutatorian Jaden Nienhueser challenged the class to “choose to grow” in a diverse world filled with complex challenges and endless possibilities.
“There is a place for us,” he said. “It is not a golden mirage in the distance...it is where we are. Flowers do not get to choose where they are planted, and we do not get to choose our own setting, but we can still choose to grow.”
Valedictorian Mackinzi Hill encouraged graduates to make the most of life’s ever-fleeting moments. Her recommendations for slowing down time: Laugh a lot, and be thankful for life’s blessings.
Musical selections performed by class members included the instrumental “Earhart: Sounds of Courage” by Robert W. Smith and vocal selections “The Awakening” by Joseph M. Martin and “Go The Distance” by Alan Menken and David Zippel, arranged by John Leavitt.
During his presentation of the class, Scott thanked faculty, staff, families and class supporters for helping graduates realize their fullest potential. Their sacrifices didn't go unnoticed, he said.
“I want to say thank you for your encouragement, your support, and your part in helping these students become the best they can be,” he said. “There isn’t one of these graduates that is here today without your support. Today is a day you should be filled with pride.
“This class accomplished a lot. They had high expectations for themselves and each other within their class. Whether it was academically or athletically, they strived to be at the top, and they have a lot to be proud of.”
Following the ceremony — which included a senior slideshow presentation and gifting of single roses by graduates to family members — students flocked together with family members and friends to snap photos and plot post-graduation gatherings.
Graduate Mollie Kubicka described her post-graduation mood as “bittersweet.” Her excitement of moving on to pursue a career in nursing at University of Nebraska-Lincoln was tempered somewhat by the inevitability of having to leave longtime high school friends and friendships behind, she said.
Kubicka was a four-year cheerleader; her involvement on campus also included stints with the school band, choir, student council, band council and Future Business Leaders of America.
“I enjoyed high school a lot,” she said. “Obviously, it was a great education: great teachers and great atmosphere surrounded me all four years I was here and two years in junior high, as well. I’ll miss it.”
Cameron Pearson shared similar sentiments as he contemplated the next phase of his life beyond high school. A three-sport athlete at AC, his participation included stints with the football, basketball and wrestling teams through his junior year.
Now an aspiring paramedic, he begins training for his role as emergency medical technician at Central Community College in the fall.
“I’m really excited, really ecstatic, but also feel a little bit of dread, as I won’t be able to see my classmates every day anymore,” Pearson said. “We are all on to bigger and better things in life. It’s just a really great feeling to be graduating with all of my friends.”
