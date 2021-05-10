The Adams Central Board of Education opted to leave lunch prices the same for the upcoming school year during its regular meeting Monday.
Superintendent Shawn Scott recommended that the prices remain the same as the 2019-20 school year.
For the 2020-21 school year, Scott said, federal funds reimbursed the school for the cost of providing meals for students. Current programs allow that to continue through September, but Scott anticipates it then will continue on through the 2021-22 school year.
“The indication is the federal government will provide all lunches free for next year,” he said. “Right now, that’s what we’re hearing.”
Normally, government money only offsets the costs of meals for students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches. Scott said that normally accounts for about 20% of Adams Central’s student body.
He said there is some concern with parents becoming accustomed to not paying for lunches, but the school might as well take advantage of the government reimbursement while it lasts.
Scott also told the board that the school purchased new warmers and a dishwasher for the kitchen as a way to spend down the amount of cash on hand in the food services account. The added equipment will improve the food quality and make life easier for the kitchen staff.
“It was a great opportunity to update some equipment right now,” he said.
Athletic director Alan Frank gave an annual review of extracurricular programs, highlighting the school’s successes over the year. Among the accomplishments, the volleyball team qualified for state for the first time since 1988, the football team finished as state runner-up in District C-1, and the basketball team became conference champions for the second year in a row.
Students participated in a good mixture of sports and academic activities, which allowed the school to place seventh in Class C of the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award. The award recognizes the number of high school students who participate in at least three NSAA sanctioned activities during the academic year.
“Our kids are very well-rounded,” he said. “I see that number probably increasing.”
Board President Dave Johnson said the number of student activities was great, especially considering the year started out with uncertainty surrounding whether students would even be able to remain in the classroom through the year.
“It’s cool to hear how well we’ve competed,” he said. “It’s hard to even believe that in the year we’ve had, so many great things like that have happened.”
In other business, the board designated school secretaries to complete the district census.
The next regular meeting will be June 14 at 6:30 p.m.
