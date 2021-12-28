Adams County has declared a state of emergency arising from severe weather and associated property damage occurring Dec. 15.
Lee Hogan, chairman of the Adams County Board of Commissioners, issued the declaration Tuesday, citing high winds, tornadoes and hail and related damage to public and private property, disruption of electrical service and endangerment of residents’ health and safety.
The state of emergency encompasses the entire county and all cities and villages within it. The declaration clears the way for expenditure of emergency funds from all available sources, invocation of mutual aid agreements, and application to the state of Nebraska for assistance from the Governor’s Emergency Fund and any other resources deemed necessary.
“The high wind and tornadoes that Adams County experienced on Dec. 15 have resulted in large financial losses throughout our county,” Adams County Emergency Management stated in a news release. “Extensive power supply damage that included utility poles and power lines throughout most of Adams County has led to this declaration.
“While individual assistance will most likely not be available through (the Federal Emergency Management Agency), a state proclamation is expected today. The state declaration will open additional funding streams including low-interest (Small Business Administration) loans and other potential avenues to seek assistance from. Public assistance will be made available for infrastructure damage through FEMA.”
FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides supplemental grants to state, tribal, territorial and local governments and certain types of private nonprofits in the wake of major disasters and emergencies, the FEMA Policy Manual states. The agency also encourages hazard mitigation measures for damaged facilities to help prevent damage from occurring again in future events.
According to the county’s news release, homeowners whose property was damaged are encouraged to contact their insurance agencies and schedule repairs as soon as possible.
“With the product shortages, upcoming winter weather and labor shortages, the time to repair your damage may take longer than normal,” Adams County Emergency Management warned.
Property owners should check references and verify that contractors have liability insurance before signing contracts for repairs. Contracts should include a “completion by” date.
“Do not pay contractors in advance, and ensure that your insurance carrier approves of the repairs and contractor prior to authorizing any work,” ACEM said.
Dec. 15 was a wild weather day throughout Adams County, Tribland and much of the Upper Midwest.
High straight-line winds, tornadoes, wind-driven hail, dust storms, wildfires and a dramatic temperature fluctuation were chief among the day’s perils around Tribland.
Homes, outbuildings, trees, vehicles, electrical lines and center-pivot irrigation systems all sustained noteworthy damage.
