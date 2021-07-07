Here’s a schedule of events for the 2021 Adams County Fairfest, which runs July 11-19 on the county fairgrounds at 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
Featured Wednesday through Sunday will be the Southwest Dairy Farmers’ Mobile Dairy exhibit on the grounds. The Semisaurus Mobile Museum also will be open for visitors each day.
July 11
3-5 p.m.: 4-H static exhibits including clothing may be entered. (Perishable items including food, horticulture and floriculture exhibits are recommended for entry Monday morning.) Use west doors of Activities Building breezeway.
July 12
7:30-10 a.m.: 4-H static exhibit entry time, west doors of breezeway
10 a.m.: 4-H static exhibit judging
Noon to 8 p.m.: Open Class entry day, west end of Activities Building
July 13
8 a.m.: Open Class judging
Throughout day: Animal entry times
July 14
8 a.m.: Swine show, 4-H Livestock Arena
8 a.m.: Rabbit show, tent by Small Animal Barn
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: 4-H and Open Class exhibits open for viewing, west end and center of Activities Building
2:45 p.m.: Entomology/insect identification contest, north end of Activities Building, large conference room
5-10 p.m.: Outside displays and food vendors open on grounds
5-10 p.m.: Ed Shed, Shooting Sports Building
5-10 p.m: Fairfest Marketplace (commercial exhibits), east end of Activities Building
5:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies in Windmill Park, followed by Wooden Nickel drawings
6-11 p.m.: Heart of America Shows open on midway
6:30 p.m.: Southwest Dairy Farmers Mobile Dairy presentation, north of Ed Shed
8:30 p.m.: Little Texas in concert in front of grandstand, with entertainment to follow in beer garden (gates open at 7 p.m.)
July 15
8 a.m.: Sheep show, 4-H Livestock Arena
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: 4-H and Open Class exhibits open, Activities Building
2 p.m.: Cat show and small animal show, north end of Activities Building
5-10 p.m.: Outside displays and food vendors open
5-10 p.m.: Ed Shed, Shooting Sports Building
5-10 p.m.: Fairfest Marketplace open, east end of Activities Building
5-7 p.m.: Southwest Dairy Farmers Mobile Dairy presentation, north of Ed Shed
6-11 p.m.: Heart of America Shows open on midway
7:30 p.m.: Home Free concert with special guest Whiskey Bent, in front of grandstand (gates open 7 p.m.)
After concert: Entertainment by Whiskey Bent in beer garden
July 16 (Veterans Day at fair)
8 a.m.: Market broiler show, tent by small animal barn, followed immediately by poultry show
8 a.m.: Beef show, 4-H Livestock Arena
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: 4-H and Open Class exhibit area open
3 p.m: Ice Cream in a Can Contest, north end of Activities Building
4 p.m.: Ice Cream in a Bag Contest, north end of Activities Building
5-10 p.m.: Outside displays and food vendors open
5-10 p.m.: Ed Shed, Shooting Sports Building
5-7 p.m.: Southwest Dairy Farmers Mobile Dairy presentation, north of Ed Shed
5-10 p.m.: Fairfest Marketplace open
6-11 p.m.: Heart of America Shows open on midway
7:30 p.m.: Riley Green in concert with special guest DJ Bridwell, in front of grandstand (gates open at 7 p.m.)
After concert: Entertainment by DJ Bridwell in beer garden
July 17
8 a.m.: Horse show (non-timed and timed events), Horse Arena
8 a.m.: Goat show, 4-H Livestock Arena
9 a.m.: Dog show, north end of Activities Building
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Fairfest Marketplace open, east end of Activities Building
11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: 4-H and Open Class exhibit area open, west end of Activities Building
Noon: Therapeutic horse show, Horse Arena
Noon to 10 p.m.: Outside displays and food vendors open
3-5 p.m.: Southwest Dairy Farmers Mobile Dairy presentation, north of Ed Shed
4:30-11 p.m.: Heart of America Shows open on midway
5-10 p.m: Ed Shed, Shooting Sports Building
5:30-7 p.m.: La Mira in concert, Windmill Park
7:30 p.m.: Gary Allan in concert with special guest Luke Mills, in front of grandstand
After concert: Entertainment by Luke Mills in beer garden
July 18
8 a.m.: Junior Leaders pancake feed
9:15 a.m.: Junior Leaders church service, 4-H Livestock Arena
Noon: Round-robin livestock showmanship, followed immediately by livestock judging contest in 4-H Livestock Arena
Noon: Southwest Dairy Farmers Mobile Dairy presentation, north of Ed Shed
Noon to 10 p.m.: Outside displays and vendors open
1-7 p.m.: 4-H and Open Class exhibit area open
1-7 p.m.: Fairfest Marketplace open
1 p.m.: Kids’ pedal tractor pull, Windmill Park
4:30-10 p.m.: Heart of America Shows open on midway
5-10 p.m.: Ed Shed, Shooting Sports Building
5 p.m.: Get Bent Promotions presents demolition derby in front of grandstand
9:30 p.m.: 4-H Dance, Community Service Building
July 19
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Release of Open Class exhibits, west end of Activities Building
9 a.m.: 4-H livestock auction, 4-H Livestock Arena
1-2:30 p.m.: Release of 4-H exhibits, center of Activities Building
5-7 p.m.: Release of Open Class exhibits
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Release of 4-H exhibits
