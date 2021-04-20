Adams County will receive help as it prepares for its upcoming redistricting in conjunction with the 2020 U.S. Census.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to approve a $10,450 contract with gWorks for redistricting services.
“They will show you real boundary lines on their computer system and how it fits the population,” County Clerk Ramona Thomas said. “The big thing is is this company will make sure we are in compliance with all of the laws that go with redistricting.”
The company presented Adams County with two packages. The other package was $8,950.
Thomas said the difference between the two packages is gWorks’ level of customer service.
She recommended going with the more expensive package that Commissioner Chuck Neumann referred to as the “big banana one.”
The commissioners were happy to have the assistance with redistricting.
“I was afraid we were going to have to argue about the lines and this and that,” Commissioner Dale Curtis said. “It’s much better if you have somebody professional doing it.”
Thomas said current timelines call for the census not to be complete until the end of September, with counties not having access to the data until around early November. Redistricting has to be completed by the end of the year.
“They’re taking care of most of the state,” County Assessor Jackie Russell said. “So if you want to have them present to you, you need to do it sooner rather than later so you can be on the docket to get the redistricting done by them, as well.”
Thomas said as of last week 34 counties in Nebraska had signed up with gWorks for redistricting services.
Russell said gWorks services more than 80 counties’ geographic information system work.
In addition to approving the contract with gWorks, county board representatives requested a gWorks representative participate in the county officials’ upcoming workshop on May 4.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution declaring Adams County to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
There was little discussion about the issue, but Board Chairman Lee Hogan said the item was before the commissioners at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee and state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings.
Ricketts announced on April 12 he had signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”
According to Ricketts’ office, the proclamation is symbolic, and reaffirms Nebraska’s support for the right to bear arms.
“The White House and U.S. Congress have announced their intention to pursue measures that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms,” the proclamation states. “Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life.”
Hogan said 42 counties had voted in support of the designation as of April 12. He said the estimate was that that number would be at least 50 by Friday.
Also on Tuesday, Clerk Magistrate Tom Hawes swore in Joe Patterson as the board’s District 7 representative. Patterson was selected last week by a small committee of county officials to fill the vacancy created when former board member Eldon Orthmann resigned, effective March 1.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved $11.5 million worth of new pledge securities. Within that amount is the first bond money received for the county’s future justice center.
- Unanimously approved establishing a fund within the Adams County budget to receive bond money for the justice center.
- Unanimously approved, as the board of equalization, three motor vehicle exemptions — one for the Salvation Army and two for Crossroads Mission Avenue.
- Unanimously approved, as the board of equalization, tax list corrections.
- Unanimously approved renewal rates for the employee group dental plan through Delta Dental and vision plan through National Insurance Services for 2021/2022.
