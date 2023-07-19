While Adams County Fairfest 2023 is just now getting under way, 4-H and FFA supporters already are making plans to reward youth livestock exhibitors when the coming days of competition are complete.
The Adams County 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 24 in the fairgrounds livestock arena. It’s being sponsored this year by the Adams County 4-H Foundation.
Bidder check-in will begin at 8 a.m. The event will start at 9 with a Parade of Champions and the sale of the elite, grand and reserve champions of beef, swine, sheep, meat goats and market broilers, in that order. Following that, the purple-ribbon animals of each species will be sold, followed by blue, red and white. Buyers of Elite Champion animals will have their photograph taken with the exhibitor and the animal in the ring.
Sale organizers cordially invite all bidders to attend the auction in person. Those who cannot attend but would like to participate can fill out an auction commitment card ahead of time, and the Adams County 4-H Foundation will handle the bidding for them. Bids can remain anonymous if the bidder prefers and requests it on the auction commitment card.
All bids are for a simple, flat premium amount to be paid to the exhibitor — an amount to reward the young person for his or her hard work on the livestock project. The winning bidder does not actually purchase the animal. All checks should be made payable to the Adams County 4-H Foundation.
In a letter sent recently to 4-H and FFA supporters, the Adams County 4-H Foundation notes that participating in the yearly premium auction as a buyer or contributor can be good for business by building community goodwill.
“Farmers and ranchers of Adams County will know of your support through public recognition at the auction, and in promotional media,” the letter states. “The exposure you receive as a sponsor of the auction sets you apart as a strong supporter of agriculture and youth in Adams County.”
New bidder numbers are issued each year and need to be picked up at the livestock office next to the arena beginning 8 a.m. July 24.
Anyone with questions about the auction can call 402-461-7209 and leave a message. Bob Herbek is serving as auction chair for the foundation.
