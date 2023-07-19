Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.