While Adams County Fairfest 2023 is just now getting under way, 4-H and FFA supporters already are making plans to reward youth livestock exhibitors when the coming days of competition are complete.

The Adams County 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 24 in the fairgrounds livestock arena. It’s being sponsored this year by the Adams County 4-H Foundation.

