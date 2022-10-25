Adams County received another membership dividend, this time in the amount of $11,432, from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association II (NIRMA II), the county’s workers’ compensation coverage and risk management services provider.

The dividend was part of a $500,000 distribution shared with 81 Nebraska counties and eight county-associated agencies during NIRMA’s annual membership conference Oct. 20-21 in Kearney.

