From elaborate textile creations to scrumptious baked goods to freshly picked flowers and produce, some of Adams County residents’ proudest accomplishments will be coming to the fairgrounds soon for judging and public display.
The Open Class competition at Adams County Fairfest 2022 will celebrate local residents’ industry and creativity.
“Open Class is just a showcase for the county,” said Robin Stroot, longtime Open Class superintendent.
This year’s Fairfest runs July 13-17. The Open Class display area, to the west end of the fairgrounds’ multipurpose Activities Building, will be open each of those days.
The fairgrounds are at 947 S. Baltimore Ave. in southwestern Hastings.
The Open Class competition is open to Adams County residents of all ages. All items are entered via paper and pencil on entry day, which runs noon to 8 p.m. July 11. No pre-entry is allowed.
Judging follows on July 12, the day before the fair officially opens. Exhibitors pick up their items, along with their ribbons and premium money, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. July 18.
The Open Class competition is divided into several departments: Baking, Canning, Homemaking Exhibits, Garden Exhibits, Crafts/Ceramics Exhibits, Photography, Fine Art, Woodworking, and Heritage Skills Contest. Each department is overseen by a superintendent and offers numerous lots and classes for entries.
The competition is divided into five age groups: youth (5-11), teens (12-18), adults (19-60), senior (61-74) and senior plus (75 and up). Possible ribbons are purple, blue, red and white. Best of Show and Honorable Mention awards also are given and bring a little extra money.
All Open Class submissions will be on display July 13, 14, 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 17 from 1-7 p.m.
Stroot said the Open Class superintendents do an outstanding job making the event run smoothly.
“I have some great superintendents who really know their areas,” she said. “I rely on them to help me understand what they need or don’t need in that area, too.”
The competition also benefits from the expertise of the judges who come in to evaluate entries.
I get my judges as early as I can because I want to get on their schedule before they get snapped up by other fairs,” Stroot said, adding she tries to have all judging slots filled by April each year. “The judges are all experts in their areas.”
Individuals preparing entries for this year’s Open Class should look over the general rules of the competition as well as the classifications in the areas they want to enter, Stroot said, as some classifications have changed — particularly in the fiber arts department.
Some of the classifications were changed for this year following a thorough review by the superintendents and based on feedback from judges, Stroot said.
Each county has its own rules for Open Class and does not need to abide by state guidelines.
As far as Stroot is concerned, the ready ability to change rules and to add and subtract classes from the premium list is a point of appeal for Open Class.
“This is Open Class, and we’re pretty flexible,” she said. “I like the flexibility.”
Individuals who have an entry to submit but aren’t sure what class it fits will receive guidance from the superintendents on entry day, Stroot said.
This will be the second year for Open Class to be housed in the west end of the Activities Building instead of the east end as in years past. Stroot said the space worked well a year ago, with good lighting for the exhibits.
“I have to give kudos to the maintenance staff out there at the fairgrounds,” she said. “They do a great job getting all our equipment out and all our display cases out.”
After the skip year of 2020 due to the pandemic, many but not all exhibitors returned to Open Class in 2021, Stroot said.
This year, no COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and she is hoping even more veteran exhibitors and plenty of new ones will join the competition.
“I’ve had some new people contact me who have either moved here or this is their first time,” Stroot said. “I’m kind of excited. I always like to see new people join our Open Class.”
Remembering Joyce Harrenstein
At this year’s fair, Stroot and other longtime Open Class volunteers and participants will be remembering Joyce Harrenstein, who served as Open Class superintendent from 1971-2006.
Harrenstein died in November 2021 at age 100.
Stroot said Harrenstein oversaw the Open Class from the time it was reinstated at the Adams County Fair until she retired from the job and turned it over to her 35 years later.
“Joyce embraced all of the Open Class areas at the fair,” Stroot said. “She’s the main reason I got involved in the fair. I always enjoyed working with her. She took me under her wing and taught me the ropes. I took over in 2007.”
To honor Harrenstein’s memory, her family has created a $25 Joyce Harrenstein Memorial Award, which will be given each year on a rotating basis until it has b een given to a recipient in each division of the Open Class categories.
The award is intended to recognize someone who exemplifies Harrenstein’s passion for the Open Class, which had lapsed at the Adams County Fair until it was resurrected under her leadership.
Harrenstein did a great job of organizing the competition, which has benefited from the longtime service of many volunteers, Stroot said — adding that she’s always looking for new people to get involved and lend a hand.
“She handed me a well-oiled machine,” Stroot said of her old friend.
