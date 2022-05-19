It seems with each passing month we see further reinforcement of the thought that there are no real original ideas out there, just copies of others.
Pause:
Before you go any further with the reading of this column, we would like you to answer a brief survey regarding today’s first paragraph.
Based on the first paragraph, which consists of just one sentence, is your reaction:
A) A) How did this newspaper conjure up the reincarnation of Mark Twain to write for them? Or:
B) B) What fool keeps giving this clown access to this forum? I wouldn’t wrap a dead fish in this newspaper. Feel free to add additional comments.
Resume:
So, did that feel familiar to you?
I have been noticing lately that there’s very little we can do without being asked to fill out a survey about our “experience.”
Get an oil change? Expect an e-mail the next day to rate the service.
Getting a piece of furniture delivered? You’re handed a form to fill out to let them know how it went.
Take a flight? Before you are even off the plane the attendants are telling you to keep an eye on your e-mail for a survey to let them know how you feel about the experience.
All of these, and more, have happened to me over the course of the last three weeks.
I checked out of a Kansas City hotel and before I got from the front desk to the front door, my phone dinged to announce the arrival of a survey asking me about my stay.
Now, I understand the motivation behind the surveys.
A business wants their customers to have a positive experience to help ensure that will return and spend more money with them.
What better way than to ask them while the experience is fresh on their minds. They take that information and make adjustments and everyone is happy.
It’s just that everyone is doing it all the time anymore — an observation I’m making without a hint of exaggeration, don’t you think?
The one’s that have it easy are the people who have your e-mail address. It’s easy as pie to drop a quick e-mail and hope people reply.
Some of them are pretty gutsy to ask.
I recounted a couple of weeks ago a three-hour wait to pick up an airport rental car.
That company sent out a survey and — somewhat against my nature — the results weren’t good for them.
I gave low ratings of the ever popular 1-to-10 scale, and added comments about the ridiculous wait and my tendency to walk next time if they’re the only rental car company available.
I actual got a form-letter sounding response.
Something about how sorry they were for the wait and how they sure hope I give them another chance in the future.
They either didn’t read my vow to never do that again, or my hindsight memory of the comments I left is more scathing that what I actually said.
But, hey, it was nice of them to ask.
Sometimes filling out a survey is a pleasure.
I like to reward a good experience. And they’re not limited to in-writing versions.
A customer service rep over the phone helped me with a situation I had messed up recently and was very helpful.
I was asked to stay on the line for a short survey, so I did. And it was brief, as in one question.
Basically, did the person I was working with help me out. I was glad to give her the highest rating possible. I hope it helps her get a raise.
Other online surveys aren’t as brief. Some can take 10 minutes to complete. That’s a bit much.
Others hang out incentives for you to log-on and fill out a survey.
Maybe a free treat next time you give them business, or a discount. I think they hope the incentive gets you to participate, and then you forget to cash in on the incentive to save them the money.
Rest assured, there won’t be a survey to fill out upon finishing this column. I’m afraid I’d flunk.
There just might be a few things out there I don’t really want to know.
