Hastings College volleyball’s 9-0 start was its best in four years.
“I don’t think anybody was expecting it from Hastings College,” said Broncos coach Alex Allard.
HC trounced past its first nine opponents, dropping just two sets in the process.
But following their Sept. 1 sweep of Doane, which was their ninth straight win to start the season, the Broncos’ record slipped to 10-3 after the Labor Day Classic in North Sioux City, Iowa.
Due to injuries, HC was playing without Ireland Currey, its starting libero, and Emily Krolikowski, the team’s leading scorer.
Hastings suffered a five-set loss to Dakota State, and was swept by both Life University — a team receiving votes in the NAIA top 25 poll — and No. 21 Grand View. The Broncos ended their holiday weekend with a four-set victory over Benedictine in which some reserves — including Hastings High grad Dacey Sealey — starred.
“It gave the underclassmen an opportunity to step up,” Allard said. “A lot of freshmen got some playing time and some experience.”
Allard said of Sealey, who had 11 kills and 11 digs in the Benedictine game: “She was very impressive. It was crazy. She was ruthless and she is very athletic, so she’s a big asset, especially if we don’t have Krolikowski on the outside.”
After Wednesday’s five-set road loss to No. 23 College of St. Mary, which Allard called a “back-and-forth” match, Hastings sits at 10-4 overall and 1-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a home match Saturday against Mount Marty looming.
Allard feels it’ll be a big match in terms of the Broncos getting back their footing.
“I think it’s important for us to definitely come out and control what we can,” Allard said. “They’re not a ranked team, but we can’t overlook them. And I think it’s going to give us an opportunity to bounce back from that five-set loss to College of St. Mary and will set the tone for next week, too.”
Looking ahead, Hastings goes on the road Sept. 15 to undefeated No. 3 Midland, the 2020 NAIA runner-up, then hosts No. 6 Concordia for homecoming weekend on Sept. 18.
Concluding the difficult three-game stretch, Hastings meets NCAA Division II power University of Nebraska-Kearney at the Health and Sports Center on Sept. 20 for an exhibition match.
“We will definitely be challenged,” Allard said. “Midland is obviously a a very good team; they’re undefeated right now... Concordia is going to be a battle, but I 100% think we have the opportunity to take one for the win column. And we don’t know too much about Kearney this year, but I’m excited to play somebody local, an NCAA team, and get the girls seeing different competition.”
Women’s soccer
In Jade Ovendale’s second season, the Bronco women’s soccer team is out to a 3-1 start with its only loss coming to University of Sciences and Arts of Oklahoma, which is receiving votes to be in the NAIA top 25 rankings.
HC is riding a 3-1 record heading into perhaps the biggest weekend for Bronco athletics this fall that isn’t labeled homecoming.
The Broncos welcome William Woods to Lloyd Wilson Field on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. kick.
Then after a week off, HC will host Dakota Wesleyan in its GPAC opener for its homecoming match.
Dekota Schubert leads the team in scoring with three goals in four starts. Schubert has also tallied two assists.
Senior Jacqueline Gilbert is second on the team with a pair of goals while Lauren Mets and Miley Prine each have one goal on the year.
