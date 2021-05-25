SUPERIOR — “Bon Voyage: It’s a Wanderful Life” has been selected as the theme for the 2021 Victorian Festival here.
This Memorial Day weekend celebration, now a longtime tradition in Superior, highlights Superior’s early days in the Victorian era and pays tribute to Evelene Brodstone, later known as Lady Evelyn Vestey.
The theme was carried over from 2020, when plans for the 29th annual festival were disrupted by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Except for last year’s interruption, the 2021 event would be the 30th consecutive. The festival began in 1992.
Lady Vestey, who grew up in Superior, eventually traveled the globe extensively by ship as the world’s most highly paid woman business executive. In 1924, she became an English noblewoman through her marriage to her erstwhile employer William Vestey, a multinational businessman and the 1st Baron Vestey. She died in 1941 and is buried in Superior, where she provided the funds for construction of Brodstone Memorial Hospital.
(Curiously, Lady Celia Vestey, whose husband was Samuel Vestey, great-grandson of William Vestey and his successor as Baron Vestey, was a godmother to Prince Harry, son of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales. She died in November 2020.)
Here’s the lineup of what is planned for the weekend:
Friday
- 5-7 p.m.: Grill Games, Superior Country Club, 3628 Road E (admission)
- 7-9 p.m.: Cruise Night, downtown
- 7:30 p.m.: Free movie, Crest Theatre, 106 E. Fifth St.
- 9 p.m. to midnight: Street dance and beer garden featuring The Kyle Sayler Band, Superior Bowl, 126 E. Second St.
Saturday
- 7 a.m.: Registration for Race to Remember 5k/1-mile event, Fourth Street and Central Avenue. Race begins at 8 a.m.
- 7-9 a.m.: Breakfast, Centennial Lutheran Church, 855 N. Dakota St.
- 8-10 a.m.: FFA Petting Zoo, 354 N. Commercial Ave.
- 9-10 a.m.: Late registration and entry number pick-up for parade, Superior High School, 601 W. Eighth St.
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Chamber office open, 430 N. Central Ave. (extra T-shirts available for purchase)
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Bounce house and balloons, Odz N Enz, near Fourth and Commercial
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The Market, Superior Auditorium, Fifth and Commercial
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Downtown vendors, throughout festival area
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Minnow races, 341 N. Central Ave.
- 9 a.m.: Wnere’s Cowboy Corner opens, 230 N. Central Ave.
- 9:30 a.m. to noon: Crest Theatre tours, popcorn and concessions
- 10 a.m.: Bike parade lineup, Eighth and Central (judging at 10:15)
- 10 a.m. to noon: Giggles and Mini the Clowns, outside Farmers and Merchants Bank
- 10:30 a.m.: Parade
- 11 a.m.: Antique car display, Third and Commercial
- 11 a.m. to noon: Open house at Ideal Market, 150 W. Fourth St., to showcase recent improvements to the store
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Zipline, Spider Climb, obstacle course and Bubble Mania, Commercial Avenue between Third and Fifth streets
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Trackless train rides, Fourth and Central (free)
- 11:30 a.m.: Hamburger feed and bake sale begin, Presbyterian Church, 549 N. Central Ave.
- 11:30 a.m.: Bed races start, Fourth and Central
- 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Fresh-squeezed lemonade, Superior Auditorium
- 1 p.m.: Lady Vestey presentation performed by Beverly Beavers, United Methodist Church, 448 N. Kansas St.
- 1-2 p.m.: Free watermelon feed, Fourth Street square between Central and Commercial avenues
- 1-3 p.m.: Alumni and Friends Social, chamber office
- 1-5 p.m.: Nuckolls County Museum open, 612 E. Sixth St. Living-history demonstrations are planned.
- 2 p.m.: Victorian tea, Superior Estates Winery, 200 W. 15th St. (reservations required)
- 3-5 p.m.: Teapot collection open house featuring more than 400 teapots, 680 W. Eigth St.
- 7-9 p.m.: Cruise Night, downtown
- wn
Sunday
- 10 a.m. start: One-person golf scramble, Superior Country Club
- Noon to 2 p.m.: Hamburger and Braat Bar, City Park, Sixth and Idaho streets
- 1-5 p.m.: Nuckolls County Museum open with living-history demonstrations
- 2 p.m.: Free concert by 1st Nebraska Volunteer Brass Band, City Park (bring lawn chairs)
Monday
10 a.m.: Memorial Day services, Evergreen Cemetery
