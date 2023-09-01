Ticket Sellers Legislative Fight

Fans wait to go through security before Taylor Swift performs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., July 28.

 Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When thousands of fans couldn't get tickets for megastar Taylor Swift's summer stadium tour, some diehards paid upwards of 70 times face value to see their favorite artist in person — an outrage that prompted congressional hearings and bills in state legislatures to better protect consumers.

After 10 months, Swift's U.S. tour is finished, but so are most of the meaningful reforms consumer advocates and industry groups had hoped to pass this year. A proposal has so far failed to advance in the U.S. Senate. Legislation in Colorado was vetoed by the Democratic governor at the urging of some consumer groups.

