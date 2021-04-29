Corn planting across Nebraska is running a little behind schedule, but industry officials are touting the investment farmers will make in the state’s No. 1 cash crop in the weeks and months ahead.
Meanwhile, they are urging both farmers and non-farmers to be safe out there at a hectic time of year when the heavy workload, dusty conditions and general urgency of the moment can set the stage for tragic farm-related crashes and other mishaps.
According to the latest Crop Progress Report posted Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Ag Statistics Service, about 6% of Nebraska’s 2021 corn crop now is in the ground.
That’s well behind the planting progress for the same date in 2020, when an estimated 17% of the corn crop was in the ground. The five-year average is 15%.
Meanwhile, 3% of the soybean crop had been planted. That’s behind 7% in 2020 and equal to the five-year average.
NASS has predicted that 9.9 million Nebraska acres will be planted to corn this year — down 3% from 2020.
Soybean acreage is expected to hit 5.5 million acres — up 6% from a year ago.
In Tribland and across much of Nebraska, most farmers begin planting corn in mid-April and try to finish by mid-May, weather permitting.
Field conditions, including soil temperature, are key to when planting actually occurs. Cool temperatures and chilly nights have been common in Tribland over the past couple of weeks.
“The planting season got off to a fairly slow start, but recent favorable weather will help accelerate overall progress,” said Dave Bruntz, a Friend area farmer who is chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board, in a news release commenting on the Crop Progress Report.
He urged motorists to be aware of their surroundings and look out for farmers who will be working in high gear.
“This is a busy time for farmers, so please be cautious if you’re driving on rural roads over the next several weeks,” Bruntz said. “There will be lots of machinery moving from field to field, and it’s important to take a second for safety.”
Many farmers will try to get a good share of their corn crop planted before switching to soybeans, which require a somewhat shorter growing season.
According to the Nebraska Corn Board, planting 9.9 million acres of corn this year would translate into an investment of nearly $2.2 billion over a two-month period. That figure would cover crop inputs such as feed, fuel and fertilizer, but not land costs, labor or equipment.
Kelly Brunkhorst, NCB executive director, paid tribute to the men and women now taking to the fields for another growing season.
“Agriculture is an industry filled with risk and heavily reliant on Mother Nature,” Brunkhorst said. “Despite the uncertainty, Nebraska’s farmers are passionate about producing an abundant supply of food, fuel and fiber, which shows through their yearly investments during the planting season. The economic impact of agriculture to Nebraska is substantial. It’s truly our No. 1 industry.”
In early April, NASS projected that farmers nationwide would plant nearly 91.1 million acres of corn this year. That nationwide acreage would be up less than 1% from 2020.
U.S. soybean acres are expected to be up 5% year-over-year, hitting 87.6 million this year.
Many farmers grow corn and soybean as part of a cropping rotation on either irrigated or rain-fed acres.
Monday’s Crop Progress Report rated Nebraska’s winter wheat crop now in the field at 6% very poor, 13% poor, 41% fair, 38% good and 2% excellent.
The oats crop is 86% in the ground, compared to 74% by the same date in 2020 and 68% on average, NASS reported. The crop is 41% emerged, compared to 35% a year ago and 34% on average.
