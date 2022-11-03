Gracing the big stage for the first time since being grounded by COVID-19 in 2020, the Chorus of the Plains will headline its annual fall concert event, "The Great American Tour," with special guest quartet "BoomTown" at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hastings Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave.
Tickets for the show — which includes an afterglow performance featuring refreshments and additional songs from both groups — will be available at the door until gone.
Now in its 54th season in Hastings, the a cappella barbershop-style group will be performing songs centered around travel, a theme that show chairman and Chorus of the Plains lead vocalist Warren Hull finds particularly appropriate for the occasion.
"After being shut down way too long with COVID, we're ready to talk about traveling again," said Hull, who has performed as a member of the Hastings-based chorus for more than a decade. "All our songs will talk about traveling to different places, for example, ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads,' and 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco.' "
Joining the Chorus of the Plains’ lineup for the first time ever in Hastings will be members of a cappella choruses from Grand Island and Kearney.
With its usual lineup of singers hailing from Hastings and Grand Island, the Chorus of the Plains performs year-round, appearing in churches, nursing homes, and assisted living homes during summer months. Recurring performances include a cabaret show at The Lark each June and National Anthem sung prior to 8-man football events.
BoomTown will be showcasing its mix of old and new with songs by Michael Bublé, the Jackson 5, and other popular artists. Based in Kansas, the Top 20 International quartet features Zane Sutton, tenor; Caleb Fouse, lead; Aaron Walker, baritone; and Shaun Whisler, bass.
Together since 2012, the well-decorated quartet captured the Central States District quartet crown in 2013 and has six times competed in the prestigious International Barbershop competition. Featured in performances across the United States and beyond, they have garnered awards in competitions in Toronto, La Vegas, and Florida.
Hull said the upcoming show is appropriate for all ages, provided listeners have an ear for good music.
While the Chorus of the Plains has performed in smaller venues since the pandemic began, the return of its traditional fall show in the Masonic Center auditorium is a red-letter occasion.
After spending two years on the shelf, anticipation is growing strong among chorus members for what promises to be a memorable performance on Saturday.
"We're excited to get back to performing in front of live audiences," Hull said. "It is really for anybody that likes music. We sing a variety of styles, a mix of traditional and modern. They can expect to hear great ringing harmony chords."
