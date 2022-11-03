Gracing the big stage for the first time since being grounded by COVID-19 in 2020, the Chorus of the Plains will headline its annual fall concert event, "The Great American Tour," with special guest quartet "BoomTown" at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hastings Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave.

Tickets for the show — which includes an afterglow performance featuring refreshments and additional songs from both groups — will be available at the door until gone.

