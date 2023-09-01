Praying Football Coach

Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joe Kennedy throws passes to players during practice at Bremerton Memorial Stadium in Bremerton, Wash., Aug. 17.

 Meegan M. Reid/Kitsap Sun via AP

BREMERTON, Wash. — An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers is back on the sideline after the U.S. Supreme Court held that his practice was protected by the Constitution.

But after fighting to be rehired for seven years, Joe Kennedy isn’t sure he wants it anymore, and the thought of kneeling in the spotlight again makes him queasy.

