With drought conditions expected to revisit Nebraska farmers and ranchers in 2023, stress and depression are once again likely to be factors many ag producers will need to confront and combat before their growing and calving seasons are through.
Deciding which crops to grow and how much money to invest in land, equipment, and herd growth during what experts predict could be a lean year may leave farmers, ranchers, and their families feeling helpless as they work to maintain operations in the face of uncertain circumstances.
Nebraska Extension Educators Glennis McClure and Susan Harris encourage friends of farmers and ranchers to keep a close eye on them during these trying times. That the majority of people struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, burnout, or suicidal thoughts often tend to conceal their personal battles can make it difficult to identify and address such behaviors. The two educators are experienced in identifying these signs and are available to lend their expertise to anyone interested in obtaining assisance for themselves, friends, or family members dealing with such issues.
Though stress can actually be a motivator that drives individuals to achieve their goals, not all stress is healthy. In rural areas, it is commonplace for many ag professionals to succumb to the negative aspects of stress and chronic stress in response to challenges unique to the agricultural industry. By their very nature, farming and ranching occupations are regarded by employment experts as being among the most stressful jobs in America, based on factors that affect a producer's financial, physical and mental health stability.
Knowing where to turn when symptoms become unmanageable can be the difference between a happy ending and disaster in the lives of those fighting to maintain their mental coherency. Given the wide array of challenges they face each season — from high supply costs, climbing farm debt, shifting outlook for international trade, and damages from wildfires and severe storms — it isn't hard to see just how difficult maintaining operations can be for those driving the ag industry.
Showing support to those exhibiting moodiness, anger, irritability, loneliness, anxiety, lack of energy, sleep deprivation, low self-esteem, constant worrying, forgetfulness, overeating, or increased use of alcohol and drugs lets them know you care and that help is available to them for the asking. Lending an ear without judgment can help ease the burden of carrying such a heavy load alone. Providing an atmosphere of community offers those beaten down by circumstances a sense of belonging and purpose.
To learn more about stress triggers and signs of stress that may be threatening the mental well being of loved ones, email the educators at: Glennis McClure, atgmcclure3@unl.eduor, or Susan Harris, susan.harris@unl.edu.
Additional resources available include: Rural Response Hotline (Nebraska Legal Aid), offering no-cost vouchers for confidental mental health services for persons in rural crisis, 800-464-0258; Nebraska Farm Negotiations, offering mediation services to resolve disputes on farm loans and other issues, 402-471-4876; Nebraska Resource and Referral System, offering toll-free numbers, websites, and emails to connect to services, 800-746-8420.
Other contacts include: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 9-8-8, and Nebraska Family Help Line, 888-866-8660.
