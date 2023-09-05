Senate McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., enters the chamber as he returns to work at the Capitol in Washington Sept. 5. Questions have mounted over the long-serving Republican leader's health since McConnell froze up last week during a press conference in Kentucky, unable to respond to a question. It was the second such episode in a matter of weeks.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Sen. Mitch McConnell was medically cleared to continue work on Thursday, after he froze in public for the second time in as many months.

"Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration," Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending doctor for the Capitol, said in a statement.

