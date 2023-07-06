It took me a long time to realize the importance of what I ingested during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Heck, it took more than 30 years for me to try a baked potato. 

My wife has done a tremendous job of helping me expand my palate. She is amazing at creating beautiful and delicious dishes using cleaner, less refined ingredients. I don't know how many times I've finished a healthy meal that she's made and responded with the comment: "I could eat that every day for the rest of my life and never get sick of it."

0
0
0
0
0