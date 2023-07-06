It took me a long time to realize the importance of what I ingested during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Heck, it took more than 30 years for me to try a baked potato.
My wife has done a tremendous job of helping me expand my palate. She is amazing at creating beautiful and delicious dishes using cleaner, less refined ingredients. I don't know how many times I've finished a healthy meal that she's made and responded with the comment: "I could eat that every day for the rest of my life and never get sick of it."
One aspect of nutrition we're looking to learn more about is tracking and planning our macros — our protein, carb and fat intake. While my wife was studying to become more versed in the world of nutrition, I turned to ChatGPT to get us started on a quick meal plan that would fit with our macros.
I'm still learning how to give ChatGPT (v. 3.5) the right prompts to yield the responses I'm seeking, but this prompt seemed to give us just what we were looking for:
"Can you give me a three-day meal plan where each day totals 1,800 calories? The meals should be for two people, and each dinner should provide leftovers for lunch the following day. Please make sure 30 percent of the calories are from carbs, 40 percent from protein, and 30 percent from fat. Also, please do not include any seafood. Include recipes and measurements."
Sorry seafood lovers; while my palate has greatly expanded the last few years, I'm still a little fishy when it comes to our friends from under the sea.
Nonetheless, I was not only pleased with the results GPT spit out, but I also found myself growing hungry reading through the meals that await us. Here's what it provided:
Certainly! Here's a three-day meal plan for two people, with each day totaling approximately 1,800 calories and adhering to the specified macronutrient breakdown:
Day 1:
Breakfast: Veggie Scramble
- Ingredients:
- 8 large eggs
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 small onion, diced
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Serve with whole grain toast.
Morning Snack: Greek Yogurt with Berries
- Ingredients:
- 2 cups Greek yogurt
- 1 cup mixed berries
Lunch: Grilled Chicken Salad
- Ingredients:
- 12 ounces grilled chicken breast (leftover from dinner)
- Mixed greens
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cucumber, sliced
- 1/4 cup sliced red onions
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinaigrette (or dressing of your choice)
Afternoon Snack: Carrot Sticks with Hummus
- Ingredients:
- 4 medium carrots, cut into sticks
- 1/2 cup hummus
Dinner: Baked Chicken Breast with Quinoa and Roasted Vegetables
- Ingredients:
- 12 ounces chicken breast
- 1 cup cooked quinoa
- 2 cups mixed roasted vegetables (e.g., broccoli, bell peppers, zucchini)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Simply season the chicken breast with salt, pepper, and any preferred spices, then bake it in the oven until cooked through. Serve it with the cooked quinoa and roasted vegetables.
Evening Snack: Apple Slices with Almond Butter
- Ingredients:
- 2 apples, sliced
- 4 tablespoons almond butter
Day 2:
Breakfast: Protein Pancakes
- Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
- 2 scoops protein powder
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 1/2 cups almond milk
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
- Serve with fresh berries and a drizzle of maple syrup (if desired).
Morning Snack: Mixed Nuts and Dried Fruits
- Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup mixed nuts (such as almonds, walnuts, and cashews)
- 1/4 cup dried fruits (such as raisins or cranberries)
Lunch: Leftover Chicken with Quinoa and Roasted Vegetables
- Use the leftover chicken, quinoa, and roasted vegetables from the previous night's dinner.
Afternoon Snack: Greek Yogurt with Cinnamon
- Ingredients:
- 2 cups Greek yogurt
- Sprinkle of cinnamon
Dinner: Grilled Chicken Breast with Sweet Potato and Steamed Broccoli
- Ingredients:
- 12 ounces grilled chicken breast (leftover for lunch the next day)
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, roasted or mashed
- 4 cups steamed broccoli
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Evening Snack: Rice Cakes with Peanut Butter and Banana Slices
- Ingredients:
- Rice cakes
- 4 tablespoons natural peanut butter
- 1 banana, sliced
Day 3:
Breakfast: Overnight Oats with Mixed Berries
- Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
- 2 cups almond milk
- 4 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 cup mixed berries
- Prepare the night before and refrigerate overnight.
Morning Snack: Hard-Boiled Eggs with Grape Tomatoes
- Ingredients:
- 4 hard-boiled eggs
- Handful of grape tomatoes
Lunch: Leftover Grilled Chicken Breast with Sweet Potato and Steamed Broccoli
- Use the leftover grilled chicken breast, sweet potato, and steamed broccoli from the previous night's dinner.
Afternoon Snack: Sliced Cucumbers with Cottage Cheese
- Ingredients:
- 1 cucumber, sliced
- 1 cup cottage cheese
Dinner: Turkey Meatballs with Whole Wheat Pasta and Marinara Sauce
- Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 1/2 cup whole wheat breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 jar marinara sauce (look for a low-sugar option)
- 8 ounces whole wheat pasta (or gluten-free alternative)
Evening Snack: Greek Yogurt with Honey and Almonds
- Ingredients:
- 2 cups Greek yogurt
- Drizzle of honey
- Handful of almonds
Please note that these are general recipes and you can adjust the serving sizes and seasonings according to your preferences. Also, remember to check for any specific dietary restrictions or allergies before preparing the meals.
I hope this three-day meal plan meets your requirements! Enjoy your meals!
I entered the first day of meals into a nutrient tracking app — My Fitness Pal — and the calories actually came in just under 1,800, with the macros being very close to the desired totals (30-36-34).
My wife and I were pretty impressed by ChatGPT's meal plan, and it likely won't be the last time we use it for such a purpose. We've also asked Chat for recipes that use certain ingredients or for ideas of quick, healthy deserts — despite my increased intake of vegetables the last few years, my sweet tooth has most definitely not been scared off.
There have been times that I've had to ask GPT to adjust its response, as not all of the criteria met my requirements — e.g. not producing a recipe with the right serving sizes or failing to include measurements. A little tweaking of the prompts usually fixes it right away.
The meal plan is just another way Artificial Intelligence can make things easier on our daily life. Through this series, I hope to explore and report more interesting uses. Feel free to drop me an email with some unique AI experiences of your own!
