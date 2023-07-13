With the Adams County Fairfest starting this week, patrons will have the chance to indulge in some tasty fair foods. One of the most commonly irresistible foods is the funnel cake. If you miss your opportunity to sample a funnel cake at the AC fair, here’s a recipe to help you satisfy that craving at home.
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Powdered sugar, for dusting
1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt until well combined.
2. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs. Add the milk and vanilla extract, and whisk until thoroughly combined.
3. Gradually pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, whisking continuously, until you have a smooth batter. The consistency should be similar to pancake batter. Let the batter rest for 10 minutes to allow the gluten to relax.
4. In a deep pot or Dutch oven, heat about 2 inches of vegetable oil over medium-high heat until it reaches approximately 375°F (190°C). Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature and maintain it throughout the frying process.
5. While the oil is heating, prepare a funnel or a plastic squeeze bottle with a small opening. If using a funnel, cover the bottom opening with your finger to prevent the batter from flowing out prematurely.
6. Once the oil reaches the correct temperature, carefully pour or pipe the batter into the hot oil in a spiral or crisscross pattern. Start from the center and work your way outwards to create a lacy, circular shape. Be cautious as the oil will be hot.
7. Fry the funnel cake for approximately 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Use tongs or a slotted spoon to carefully flip it over. Ensure both sides are evenly cooked.
8. Once the funnel cake is golden and crispy, remove it from the oil and let it drain on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb any excess oil.
9. Dust the warm funnel cake generously with powdered sugar. You can use a fine-mesh sieve to achieve an even distribution.
10. Serve the classic fair-style funnel cake immediately while it’s still warm and enjoy its delightful crispy texture and sweet flavor.
Note: For added indulgence, you can also top your funnel cake with whipped cream, fresh fruit, chocolate sauce, or caramel drizzle.
Now you can enjoy the nostalgic delight of a classic fair-style funnel cake right in the comfort of your own home. Share this treat with family and friends, and savor the taste of summer fairgrounds no matter the time of year.
By the numbers Prep Time: Approximately 15 minutes Cook Time: Approximately 10 minutes Please note that the nutritional values provided below are estimates and can vary based on specific ingredients and portion sizes: Nutritional Values (per serving, assuming 4 servings): - Calories: Approximately 330 kcal - Protein: Approximately 7g - Fat: Approximately 12g - Carbohydrates: Approximately 48g - Fiber: Approximately 1g - Sugar: Approximately 12g - Sodium: Approximately 270mg It’s important to note that these values are approximate and can vary based on factors such as the exact quantities and brands of ingredients used. If you have specific dietary concerns or requirements, it’s recommended to calculate the nutritional values based on the precise products and measurements you use. {related_content_uuid}cf9e6fed-1f8c-4adf-8a70-afb6591125da{/related_content_uuid}
