Last week the first half of the Major League Baseball season came to an end, culminating with All-Star game. When it comes to sports, baseball is my first love. And with my favorite team, the Atlanta Braves, poised to be the frontrunners for this year’s World Series champs, I’m pumped to see how the baseball season finishes.
That being said, July also is a point where things start ramping up in the fantasy football world. Nerd alert
Football is a close second to baseball when it comes to my favorite sport to follow. However, when it comes to fantasy sports, there is nothing that comes close to challenging football. Bless my wife for putting up with me listening to podcasts throughout the year and reading her excerpts from articles that mostly mean nothing to her — she always gives a polite smile and a token, “Oh, wow.”
But most fantasy football drafts will be held next month, which means serious preparation starts now. There are many aspects a fantasy player must be prepared for, but the one that tends to go overlooked the most is the team name and avatar.
(Cue a groan from any fantasy players reading this with hopes of statistical deep dives or analysis)
In years past, my avatar came from searching images on Google for something that resembles the theme of my team name. Or, sometimes I just use an image of my favorite player on my team. Any sort of logo I’ve tried to create on Photoshop looks like it came from the first version of Microsoft Paint.
I wanted to have a little fun as I begin my own integration of fantasy sports and AI usage, so I asked ChatGPT (v. 3.5) to help me get one of my teams started up and looking fresh. Though, it should be noted, this fun exercise is being used by tons of entrepreneurs daily, as they form a visible base for their startups.
First thing was first, my good friend GPT and I had to come up with a team name. I told Chat that I wanted a team name that was relevant and, being a big movie guy, I wanted it to have a movie pun. It gave me several choice to choose from — including “Haska Laviska Baby” (Terminator 2), “Goff with the Wind” (Gone with the Wind), and “Dude Where’s My Carr?” (pretty self explanatory) — but my favorite was “Mahomes Alone,” which GPT said was a “fun and clever movie-themed fantasy football team name” inspired by the movie Home Alone.
After deciding on the name, I asked Chat what it would choose for the design and the color scheme of the team’s logo. It then explained that red would represent the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, while green and white would symbolize the holiday season in Home Alone, as well as representing the snow from the movie.
Chat GPT then told me that a good logo would require elements that incorporate Mahomes and the movie, such as “Kevin’s famous hands-on-face pose,” as well as our team colors. I then took our quest over to the AI machine Midjourney, which creates images based on prompts given by the user.
This part of the process took a little tinkering, finding the right way to word my prompt in an effort to yield the kind of results I was seeking. I asked Midjourney to create an image of a cartoon depiction of Mahomes doing the hands-on-face pose. It still wasn’t quite what I was expecting but it still produced a fun image I can use for my team’s avatar.
One of my favorite parts of my AI created fantasy team was asking ChatGPT what it wanted the team slogan to be. Some options included:
“Mahomes Alone on the field, Victory is our Shield!”
“Sticky Bandits can’t catch us!”
“Our game plan: Setting traps and throwing dimes!”
But my favorite was:
“Keep the touchdown, ya filthy animal!”
A fantasy football logo is fun and entertaining to develop with AI, but the same practice is being used for many other every day practices. Even just scrolling through the images created on Midjourney can be intriguing and thought provoking. If your an artist looking for inspiration, there’s plenty on the Midjourney Discord channel.
As always, I’ll continue to share my every day uses for AI, and I look forward to learning about more practices, but this was definitely a fun exercise.
The last thing I asked ChatGPT to do to get our team ready for the season was to create a message to post on the league message board. I gave it a limit of 75 words and told it to convey my supreme confidence in dominating this league with ‘Mahomes Alone,’ while keeping a humorous attitude. Anybody counting, II know it’s 76 words; get over it.
Here’s what it said to post to the league:
Watch out, fantasy foes! The ‘Mahomes Alone’ team is bursting onto the gridiron with a devious plan. We’ll trap our opponents in a web of touchdowns and leave them shouting ‘KEVINNN!’ as we plunder their dreams of victory. Armed with Mahomes’ magic and our cunning strategies, we’re set to unleash chaos and snatch the league title. Prepare to be ‘Home Alone’ in despair as we dominate the competition. It’s our time to shine, ya filthy animals!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.