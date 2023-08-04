Several families’ agricultural roots in Tribland are being honored at area county fairs this summer as they receive Heritage Farm Family and Pioneer Farm Family Awards from the Aksarben Foundation.

Aksarben presents the awards to families across the state each year in partnership with the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation and the Nebraska Fair Board Managers. Since 1956, nearly 10,000 families have been honored with either a Heritage Farm Award, denoting 150 years of continuous family ownership of agricultural land; or a Pioneer Farm Family Award, denoting 100 years of ag land ownership.

