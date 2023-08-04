Several families’ agricultural roots in Tribland are being honored at area county fairs this summer as they receive Heritage Farm Family and Pioneer Farm Family Awards from the Aksarben Foundation.
Aksarben presents the awards to families across the state each year in partnership with the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation and the Nebraska Fair Board Managers. Since 1956, nearly 10,000 families have been honored with either a Heritage Farm Award, denoting 150 years of continuous family ownership of agricultural land; or a Pioneer Farm Family Award, denoting 100 years of ag land ownership.
Tribland awardees for this year follow:
Fillmore County: Joseph Reinsch Family Farm; Vaclav Svec Family Farm
Adams County: William Berg Family Farm; Frank Hubl Widower Family Farm
Fillmore County: Novak Family Farm; Landgren Farms
Hall County: McGuire Family Farm; Fred and Mary Harker Family Farm
Hamilton County: Dose Family Farm
Nuckolls County: Hanson Family Farms
Thayer County: Brinegar Family Farm
Webster County: Johnson Family Farm
Aksarben, an Omaha-based organization founded in 1895, is a unified network of business and community leaders promoting advancements in education, workplace development and civic projects in Nebraska communities through effective private, public and philanthropic partnerships.
