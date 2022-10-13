If you think U.S. politics are too polarized, too anger-driven, and too polluted by big money, take a quick look at the trainwreck that United Kingdom politics has become to see what’s in store for us if we don’t regain our collective goodwill soon.

On July 7, the straw-haired, scandal-ridden Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned. In 2016, BoJo became the Conservative Party’s loudest peddler of the UK’s barely successful “leave the European Union (EU)” — or Brexit — vote. He rode it to the top.

