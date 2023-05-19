The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) most recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report confirmed that a freight train of grain is barreling toward 2023/24 markets, and farmers everywhere need to prepare for the rockier prices sure to follow in its wake.

The report was succinctly summarized by DTN market analysts shortly after its release May 12: “USDA projects farmers are in the midst of planting the country’s largest corn crop on record at 15.265 billion bu. (bb) and a record soybean crop at 4.51 bb…”

0
0
0
0
0