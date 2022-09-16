By almost any measure, 2022 has been a tough year for most. Inflation, war, the growing consequences of climate change, and widening political divide are just a few of the compounding woes we continue to deal with as harvest and U.S. midterm elections loom.

In the middle of this chaos, however, U.S. farmers received remarkably good news. According to estimates released by the U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Sept. 1, net farm income–what USDA describes as “a broad measure of profits”–for 2022 will rise $7.3 billion to hit a record $147.7 billion.

0
0
0
0
0