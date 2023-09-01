At the height of the mid-August heat wave, I was relieved when an old friend canceled his planned trip to attend a sprawling, old farm machinery show amid central Illinois’ endless, sweltering cornfields.While both of us love to see Oliver 77s, Super Ms, and Ford 9Ns of our youth, neither of us wants to be as sweaty or dirty during those admiring visits as we were when driving ‘em in our hot, dirt-eating youths.

But there is something about those 50-, 60-, and 70 year-old lovingly restored, rust-bucket beauties that still attracts an eye, conjures a story, and warms a heart.

