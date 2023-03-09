Less than a month after the revelation that a Wisconsin-based contractor, Packers Sanitation Services, Inc. (or PSSI), had illegally hired at least 102 teenagers between ages 13 and 17 to clean some of the nation’s most profitable industrial meatpacking plants, one middle school child at the center of the story has, according to a March 3 Washington Post account, “watched her whole life unravel”:

  • “First, she lost the job that burned and blistered her skin but paid her $19 per hour.”
  • “Then the county judge sent her stepfather to jail for driving her to work each night, a violation of child labor laws.”
  • “Her mother also faces jail time for securing the fake papers that got the child the job in the first place.”
  • Meanwhile, PSSI, the company that hired her and other children, “has faced no criminal charges, despite evidence that it failed to take basic steps to verify the age of its young employees.” It did, however, “quickly resolve” any charges it faced by “paying a $1.5 million civil fine.”
