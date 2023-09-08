It’s been years since this weekly effort has used any time, muscle or brain cells to write, or, frankly, even care about any of the 21 costly, largely ineffective, and virtually bulletproof federal commodity checkoff programs.

The reason is simple: In three decades of reporting on congressionally-chartered, federal checkoffs — oftentimes documenting illegal use of farmer and rancher money for lavish travel, spying on fellow farm groups, and funding outlawed political activities — rare is the checkoff, checkoff employee or checkoff farmer-director held accountable for any of the questionable activities or the checkoffs’ rock-bottom performances since the late 1980s.

