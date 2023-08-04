To ancient Greeks and Romans, the “dog days of summer” began when Sirius, the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major — Latin for “big dog” — “appears to rise alongside the sun.” That sun/Sirius pairing, they believed, always delivered the hottest days each mid- to late summer.

The ancients were on to something. Typically, the highest temps of the year happen after the sky’s two big dogs join forces. This year’s “dog days” run from July 3 through Aug. 11, according to that book of all things wise and farm-tested, the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

