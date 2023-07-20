The first names were common in the last century: Clara, Woodrow, Elmer, Ethel. The last names, Anglicized over time, mostly reached back to Germany and France with a few stopping short in Ireland and Scotland.

All were neighbors up and down the single-track, thinly-rocked road that ran a few miles from an ancient limestone bluff on the northwest to the fescue-clad levee a rifle shot southeast. The road was older than Illinois, a path worn bare by moccasins between Cahokia up north and the French settlement of Kaskaskia to the south.

